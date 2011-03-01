CAD Audio Sponsors SynAudCon

- Solon, OH--CAD Audio will become a sponsor for SynAudCon (Synergistic Audio Concepts).
- CAD Audio/Astatic national sales manager Gary Dixon became aware of SynAudCon at an Audio and Acoustics for Conference Systems workshop, and through the sponsorship program, he hopes to provide a training path for CAD Audio employees and their customers.
- Commenting on the sponsorship, Dixon said, “Because we are a technology-driven company, it is important that CAD employees can help our customers understand the principles of audio. Proper mic usage and mic decisions include a proper understanding of the physics of sound as well as the electronics.”
- “We are proud to welcome CAD Audio to the list of our fine sponsors," said a representative from SynAudCon. "Manufacturers have always been a major driving force in audio education. Their support has enabled SynAudCon to constantly develop and generate new educational material for the audio industry.”