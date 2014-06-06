Projector Screen Launches E-Commerce Site

Projector Screen, a New Jersey based audio visual re-seller, has now made their extensive database of screens available for sale online. The reseller launched their new e-commerce website this month.
As an authorized dealer for the top projector screen brands including Draper, Elite Screens, Da-lite, Vutec and more, there over 48,000 projection screens and screen accessories available for sale on the new Projector Screen site.
- “We have taken great care in compiling an exhaustive database of screens and specifications from our manufacturer partners,” stated Brian Gluck, the company’s president and founder. “Our tremendous assortment isn’t something that customers should be intimidated by, as our advanced faceted navigation allows customers to refine products based on the criteria that is important to them. Whether their primary concern is price, size or technology, a user is never more than a couple of clicks away from the projector screen that meets their needs.”
- Said Gluck, “We really are passionate about projection here. We are not just selling 'boxes' like many of our competitors, we are selling solutions."