Primeview Appoints Jesse Walsh Business Development Manager

Primeview has appointed Jesse Walsh as business development manager, and announced the upcoming launch of a West Coast demo facility. Walsh has more than 25 years of experience and a proven track record of success in the professional audio-video industry.

Walsh comes to Primeview from his previous role as a West Coast sales representative at Pacific Coast Visions in California (PCV). At PCV, he provided AV manufacturer sales representation services to AV integrators and broadcast resellers, as well as conducting product training and group sales presentations, spreading the development of the distribution network throughout the West Coast, establishing dealers in all vertical markets, and working with all notable consultants.

"I am delighted to be working directly with Primeview, the world’s preeminent manufacturer of commercial video display solutions,” Walsh said. “My colleagues are all amazing, talented people, and I can’t wait to get started here on the West Coast.”

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome such a seasoned professional,” said Chanan Averbuch, EVP of the Americas. “Being able to work with Jesse in the past, I am fully confident that his deep knowledge of the industry in sales and technology will be an invaluable asset to Primeview as we enter 2017 with growth and a new presence on the West Coast.”