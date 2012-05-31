Sennheiser Names Full Compass 'Dealer of the Year

- Old Lyme, CT--The U.S. subsidiary of headphone and microphone manufacturer Sennheiser named Full Compass its 2011 dealer of the year for excellent sales, customer support and comprehension of Sennheiser’s diverse line of integrated systems solutions.
- "We are pleased to announce Full Compass as Sennheiser’s Dealer of the Year, Integrated Systems,” said Dawn Birr, vice president of sales and marketing for Sennheiser Electronic Corporation’s integrated systems division. “Full Compass has been a longtime supporter of products from Sennheiser and our family of distributed brands. We have been continually impressed with the Full Compass team’s presentation of our diverse range of products."
- "I view our relationship with SEC as a partnership,” said Jonathan Lipp, CEO for Full Compass. “It's a privilege to be in this mutually beneficial relationship and the respect we have for one another is reflected throughout both organizations. Our high standards are shared, as well as our passion for excellence and premium service. We gladly accept this award as a reflection of these qualities."