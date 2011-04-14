Howard University Broadcaster Upgrades Operations

Myers Information Systems revealed the company's role in helping WHUT — the Howard University-owned public broadcaster — implement mobile DTV to serve its Washington, DC metro area audience, the nation's ninth largest media market.

Employing a Programming Metadata Communication Protocol (PMCP) interface, Myers' ProTrack TV — in-use at the station since 1996 — delivers schedule metadata to a server powered by segment-leader Roundbox that generates the actual mobile DTV content stream.

"We were the first PBS mobile test station," said senior engineer Erick V. Wright. WHUT began airing the new service in May 2010, part of a nine station consumer showcase sponsored by the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC). As with any new technology, "there were a few bumps in the road, but the process with Myers was pretty painless; basically, they logged-in remotely, connected our ProTrack server with the [Roundbox] mobile DTV server and it was a smooth marriage."

"Broadcast business and distribution models are dynamically adapting to viewer expectations and new technologies," said Crist Myers, company CEO and president. "We were excited at the opportunity to play a role in the success of this first Mobile DTV deployment and look forward to working on similar projects with other station partners."