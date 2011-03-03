Visix Upgrades Training Package

- Atlanta, GA--Visix has upgraded its training services to offer an expanded course schedule and training materials, a change based on customer surveys and interviews.
- "We have had a great response to our training package since its launch in early 2009," said Tonya Dennis, director of client services for Visix. "We are now extending the training curriculum to further help organizations improve their understanding and use of our products as cost effectively as possible."
- Visix has expanded from three training courses to six for its AxisTV digital signage software. Each session has been streamlined to avoid repetition of topics and target individual user roles, according to the company. An introductory video providing an overview of the software and system components is now a pre-requisite to all training sessions so courses can concentrate on software features and design topics.
- New courses include: Content Creation, Managing Content, Layout Design, Template Design, System Administration, and Configuring Users & Settings.
- Each 60-minute online course is now delivered twice a week via WebExT with pre-registration. Organizations that purchase the training package are allowed an unlimited number of participants in online courses for up to one year, and can access recorded training sessions for 60 days after completion.
Insert AboveInsert BelowDuplicateMove UpMove DownRemove