Milestone Holds Grand Opening of New HQ

Milestone AV Technologies (Milestone) held a grand opening of its new 85,000 square-foot headquarters in Eden Prairie, MN, on Friday, May 11.
- The event was open to invited community guests and the media and was followed by an open house for employees’ families.
- Visitors were able to interact with some of Milestone’s most popular products sold under its Audio-Visual industry brands — including Chief, Sanus and Da-Lite.
- "We are thrilled to bring the hub of our global business here to Eden Prairie and look forward to building our ongoing relationships within the community," said Scott Gill, CEO. "Through our commitments to product innovation, great customer service and operational excellence, we look forward to sustaining and growing the long-term relationships with our customers that have been a driver of success in one form or another since 1909."
- The new space was designed with a focus on sustainability. The first step was to renovate instead of building new, rehabilitating a building with unique design features and great natural light. The building is undergoing the LEED Silver Certification process through the U.S. Green Building Council. The updated interior of the building incorporates a host of energy-efficient features and green building practices.
- Some of the design elements in the renovated space include natural lighting for 95 percent of regularly occupied seated spaces and ENERGY STAR ratings for 95 percent of the equipment in the building. In an effort to reduce the overall environmental footprint, the building is located near four major highways as well as near the proposed Southwest Light Rail Transit line.
- In the new headquarters location, Milestone is continuing its commitment to local involvement through the Milestone Community Connections team. Milestone Community Connections works with local organizations that focus both on children and our neighbors most in need, including Second Harvest Heartland, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.
- The company’s existing Minnesota facilities in Savage and Roseville will continue to operate as manufacturing and distribution centers. Including the new headquarters location, Milestone has 10 primary locations globally, including the three in Minnesota, plus facilities in Indiana, Ohio and Kansas, and international operations in The Netherlands, France, Hong Kong and China.