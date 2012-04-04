Crestron Opens New Distribution Center

Crestron has announced the opening of its newest facility, a state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution center in Orangeburg, NY.
- Located just a few miles from its world headquarters in Rockleigh, NJ, the 100,000 square foot facility doubles the size of the previous warehouse space in Carlstadt, NJ. Ground-breaking on the newly constructed building began in August, 2011.
- “Crestron's continued growth has made it necessary to build a larger warehouse to meet the increasing supply demands of our customers,” said Randy Klein, Crestron executive vice president. “The new facility enables us to increase inventory levels so orders can be fulfilled much quicker and our dealers can complete their jobs quicker. This is another example of how we continue to reinvest back into the company to exceed our customers' delivery expectations.”
- Featuring three wire-guided turret truck lifts and a new warehouse management software system, the new logistics hub is located six miles from the Rockleigh manufacturing facilities. SAP Warehouse Management software will help optimize warehouse activities such as inbound and outbound processing, facility management, storage, and physical inventory counts.
- As of April 3, all customer pickups will move from Carlstadt to Orangeburg.
- This is the third new facility Crestron has opened in the last half year. The newest Crestron Experience Center in Cypress, CA, opened last month and the Crestron Design Showroom at the NYC D&D Building opened in October 2011.
- In addition to 80 worldwide sales and support offices, Crestron now owns six major facilities on or around its corporate headquarters campus, including corporate offices, the Crestron Research Center and two manufacturing plants.
- Crestron Distribution Center Address:
- 88 Ramland Road
- Orangeburg, NY 10962
- Pickup Hours:
- Monday through Friday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.