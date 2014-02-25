Yamaha CL Award IF Product Design Award

- The Yamaha CL Series Digital Mixing Consoles has been awarded an IF Product Design Award at the iF Design Awards 2014 held in Germany.
- Since 1953, the international IF Design Awards have been hosted by the IF Industries Forum Design e.V. in Hannover, Germany and celebrate outstanding industrial product design.
- The awards are comprised of four categories: product design, communications design, material design, and packaging design. The IF Product Design Award received by the Yamaha CL Series is awarded not only for creativity and innovation in design but from an overall viewpoint including functional aspects such as ease of use, quality, and environmental friendliness. Over 4,615 products from 55 countries around the world were entered for this year’s IF Design Awards.
- “The CL Series has made great strides in sound quality, ease of use, functionality, and reliability meeting the needs of both artists and sound engineers,” said Laurence Italia, vice president and general manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. “We congratulate our design colleagues in Japan and celebrate this award with all of our dedicated CL Series customers.”