Herman Launches Integration Services Division

Herman has launched a new division, Herman Integration Services, providing quality technical staffing for systems integrators.

A new website, Herman-IS.com, highlights Herman's newest division, now open for business in the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

"Herman Integration Services division extends our company's unique approach, which is to partner with our customers to better understand their business and add value by meeting all their needs with a single source," said Chris Bianchet, president of Herman Integration Services. "We are offering a first-of-its-kind model, which helps systems integrator clients complement their own technical AV staff as needed, on a long-term or project-by-project basis. This enables them to staff according to demand, without hiring employees. We coordinate all the details, so they can focus on their business."

Herman Integration Services' nationwide network of talent enables AV integrators to gain efficiency and offload the burden of outsourced labor resource management. Industry-certified, experienced professionals are available in technical areas such as trained technicians, project managers, programmers, and engineers.

"We can provide quality talent for everything from project managers to AV installation labor, field engineering and service technicians, through an available staff of certified professionals and our qualified contractor network," said Bianchet.