AMX Marketing Team Builds Playhouse to Support Dallas CASA

AMX recently partnered with exhibit house, Southwest Displays & Events of Carrollton, TX, to build this year’s dual-purpose playhouse/outside home theater joining a host of other creative playhouses built and donated by local companies in the 18th annualcharitable event, 2013 Parade of Playhouses at NorthPark Center in Dallas which runs from August 2-18.
- The event raises funds for Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), an organization of volunteers dedicated to helping abused and neglected children have safe, permanent homes.
- This year’s Playhouse Theater playhouse ensures fun for both kids and adults. But when dusk falls, it converts into the perfect backyard home theater complete with a 70-inch LED 1080p HDTV, a Blu-ray player, audio system and connects to any residential wireless network to stream movies and TV from any of the popular online services.
- “We couldn’t help geeking the playhouse out with technology like a 70-inch display because we knew it would be a hit with the kids and parents alike,” said Tony Couzelis, AMX director, market engineering.
- “There’s no doubt the kids receive the better end of this deal because they get to play by day and watch movies by night,” said Chris Bruce, AMX marketing tradeshow manager. "The playhouse project offered AMX a unique opportunity to give back to the community."
- “We all look forward to this project every year because of the cause - helping abused children have safe, permanent homes," said Jeff Kindig, AMX vice president, marketing strategy. “But in the end, we do it because it gives us the opportunity to be creative, think outside of the box and build something for just for kids.”
- “Parade of Playhouses gives children who come to NorthPark the chance to win a fabulous playhouse,” said Beverly Levy, Dallas CASA president and executive director. “At the same time, it gives abused and neglected children the best chance of having the safe and loving homes they’ve dreamed of.”