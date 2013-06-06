Mitsubishi Electric Named First Platinum Status Partner by AVI-SPL

- AVI-SPL has named Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. as a Platinum Preferred Partner, within AVI-SPL's Preferred Supplier Program.
- Mitsubishi is the first Platinum Partner named in the displays category, and the only to win that designation for all three of its product lines: projectors, flat panel, and video wall cube displays.
- Product categories include wire and cables, speakers, microphones, mounts, screens and displays. The display category is the only category that offers the Platinum Level Preferred Partner designation.
- "Manufacturers come and go, but Mitsubishi has been a very strong partner for many years," said Rodney Laney, vice president of display technology, AVI-SPL. "Designating Mitsubishi as a Platinum Preferred Partner is the best way for our two companies to strengthen our business relationship and continue growing our mutual customer base in the display market."
- The Preferred Supplier Program was developed by AVI-SPL to support manufacturers who work closely with AVI-SPL as business partners. Manufacturers are judged on product excellence, outstanding customer service, sales incentive programs and overall program offering.
- "Becoming a Platinum Preferred Partner is a testament to the strength of Mitsubishi's product line and our relationship with AVI-SPL," said Jim Landrum, vice president of sales, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. "We look forward to a continued fruitful relationship. It's a win-win for both of our companies."