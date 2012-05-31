Merging Adds Synchronization with WATCHOUT

- At InfoComm 2012, Merging Technologies will be showing a TCP/IP based synchronization mechanism that allows for simple-setup playback and cursor positioning sync between Timelines and Ovation cues integrated with Dataton WATCHOUT multi-image presentation software.
- Using a standard Ethernet connection, sample accurate integration between WATCHOUT video playback and the Ovation cue containing multitrack audio and control information is now possible over standard Layer3 networks. This synchronization is capable of having a WATCHOUT master providing a reference to multiple Ovations, allowing for remote Ovation sequencers to be placed at various points in a much larger installation if required.
- According to the company, this solution is ideal for users requiring more advanced audio capabilities, with features such as 300+ tracks of playback, management and treatment of live audio inputs, a comprehensive internal mix engine with 256 busses and a full complement of EQ/Dynamics/processing, control protocol I/O and the power of the MassCore Audio Engine.
- Johan Wadsten, product manager for the Ovation Media Server and Sequencer said: “Combining the video power of the WATCHOUT system with the Ovation’s ability to manipulate audio and control information like no other, has made an unbeatable combination. We are beyond excited to see what the AV community can now create using this solution.”
- Ovation is a media server and sequencer from Merging Technologies SA in Switzerland. Ovation provides playback and sequencing for large scale audio productions with an internal mix engine providing control over playback and live input feeds. Ovation is able to manage up to 384 discrete audio feeds into 256 bus outputs, complete with eq, compression and other fx, scene saving and recall, as well as being able to receive and transmit a wide variety of control protocols at the same time.
- “We’re delighted that Merging Technologies will be demonstrating an impressive audio offering using WATCHOUT,” said Fredrik Svahnberg, marketing director at Dataton. “This is just another example of WATCHOUT’s flexibility and reliability in working with partner technologies to meet the specific demands of large-scale presentations.”
- Dataton will show WATCHOUT version 5.2 at InfoComm 2012 (booth N1641) with U.S. channel partner ShowSage.