Stampede Offers Samsung's Line Up of Galaxy Professional Tablet Displays

- Stampede Presentation Products Inc. is now offering the entire line of Samsung Galaxy TabPRO and NotePRO HD tablet displays, effective immediately.
- “We are honored that Samsung has selected Stampede to take a lead role in the marketing of their Galaxy TabPRO and NotePRO tablets through the 11,500 dealers in our distribution network, and I know that our dealers can’t wait to present and demonstrate these tablets to their customers,” said Stampede president and COO, Kevin Kelly.
- According to Kelly, Stampede already has inventory in its warehouses and is ready to ship within 24 hours of receiving an order. “One of the many reasons why Samsung selected Stampede to serve as a U.S. distribution partner is the speed with which we can get the product deep into the marketplace in every region of the country. We believe the demand from our dealers is going to be strong and immediate.”
- The Galaxy NotePRO and TabPRO series bring premium style and powerful performance in a single device, the company says. Created to satisfy every possible type of user case scenario, the Samsung Galaxy NotePRO and TabPRO combine a WQXGA display for a world-class viewing experience, powerful productivity tools, and unique features with preloaded and free downloadable content, producing a superior mobile solution.