Industry Veterans Form Entertainment Technology Company

- Industry veteran Danny Abelson has introduced Zeehi LLC, a new entertainment technology company dedicated to developing solutions to improve the workflow of global entertainment production professionals everywhere.
- Zeehi’s management team consists of industry engineering and marketing veterans with a combined 75 years of experience in professional product design, portable system design, stage lighting, audio engineering, production management and fixed installations in some of the largest entertainment facilities in the world.
- Abelson was the U.S. partner and distributor for Turbosound. He notes, “The Zeehi team includes some of the top professionals in the industry: designers, builders and/or high-profile users of professional entertainment products you know. We’re leveraging that industry knowledge, and have brought on board some of the most experienced software developers anywhere, in the interest of helping the user community. We have spent the last year interviewing production personnel on multiple continents to identify the challenges today’s dedicated professionals face. Our company was formed to create solutions to many of these challenges, based on a genuine understanding of entertainment production.”
- Also on board are software developers Vineet Joshi and Atul Barve, who bring extensive experience coding solutions for the airline, energy, medical and online retail industries.
- “We see a great opportunity to adapt software technologies developed for global industries, and apply them to solving entertainment industry problems," said Vineet Joshi. "This is a very exciting opportunity for us. Zeehi is currently Beta-testing our first solution, which has been warmly and enthusiastically received by the production companies that have tried it.”
- “Having started in the 1970s, I have witnessed the analog-to-digital transition in entertainment equipment," said Abelson. "The opportunities digital has given us have been remarkable, but with these improvements come greater expectations by performers and management for crews to do more in less time. On a surprising number of occasions, the digital solutions unintentionally create obstacles for the production team. Zeehi speaks directly to production managers, designers, technicians and crew members to identify these obstacles, and we are writing applications to help production staffs overcome these day-to-day challenges. In time, we envision a family of software solutions to solve problems throughout the entertainment industry.”
- Zeehi’s first entertainment technology solution, CueCast, will debut this summer.