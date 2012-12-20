AVAD Offers Wilson Electronics Cell Phone Signal Boosters

- AVAD LLC will now carry Wilson Electronics’ cell phone signal boosters among its assortment of products.
- Wilson Electronics is the provider of a line of cell phone signal boosters designed to help eliminate dropped calls, increase cell phone reception and range, and accelerate data transmission. Wilson designs and manufactures a wide variety of amplifiers, antennas and related components offering cell phone booster solutions for mobile, building and machine-to-machine data transfer situations.
- Wilson’s signal boosters work transparently on the carriers’ networks, and there are solutions available for all generations of CDMA, TDMA, GSM, iDEN, 3G and 4G high-speed data networks. They work within the frequency ranges of all North American cellular service systems, as well as networks in Central and South America, Europe and Asia.
- "AVAD appreciates Wilson Electronics’ commitment to solving one of the primary issues with cellular service,” said Hugh Hughes, director of merchandising at AVAD. "By offering the industry’s most advanced line of cell phone signal boosters, AVAD will help dealers to enable their customers to say goodbye to the days of dropped calls and poor signal strength within an application."