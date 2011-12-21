Alcorn Names New Canadian Distributor

Orlando, FL--Alcorn McBride has appointed SF Marketing (SFM) to expand their sales and support network in Canada.
- The SFM team.
- Effective immediately, SFM is the exclusive distributor for Alcorn McBride products in Canada.
- “The Canadian market is important to us and we felt the need to establish a local presence to better serve our customers, as Canada is an expansive country,” said Jeremy Scheinberg, COO. “We looked for a company that would be an extension of our brand, delivering the same level of service and support our customers expect from Alcorn McBride. After spending significant time with the SFM Sales and Technical Teams, we are confident we found a company that matches our stringent criteria.”
- Alcorn McBride products will compliment SFM’s current suite of brands including Shure, QSC, and Symetrix. With 28 full-time sales associates, 4 certified technicians, and 10 customer service representatives, SFM is equipped to provide sales, distribution, and service for Alcorn McBride’s full product line.
- “Alcorn McBride products are innovative and well-known in the industry,” said Randal Tucker, COO of SFM. “We’re excited to partner with a leading brand that offers unique value to our customers, and that in conjunction with our other brands allows us to offer a complete multimedia solution for many entertainment applications.”