Premier Partners with European Mount Manufacturer

- Premier Mounts has formed a strategic alliance with Vogel's Products, an AV mount manufacturer in Europe.
- Starting February 1, 2013, Vogel's will sell 18 selected Premier Mounts' products exclusively under the Vogel's brand in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, not including the United Kingdom. All other Premier Mounts products will be available as before from Premier Mounts Europe.
- Both Premier Mounts and Vogel's Products will be exhibiting at ISE 2013, and encourage those to visit both booths and meet the team. Premier Mounts' booth is located in hall 4 stand S56, and Vogel's is located in the Central Hall, hall 1 at stand M45.