Crown Audio Awarded ISO 9001:2008 Certification

- Elkhart, IN--Crown Audio has been approved for conformance of quality assurance in accordance with the International Organization for Standards (ISO) 9001:2008. Operating at such standards allows Crown to respond more quickly to marketplace and customer demand while maintaining consistently high levels of quality in all facets of its amplifier production.
- Commenting on what ISO 9001:2008 registration will mean from the end-user’s perspective, Marc Kellom, director, marketing for Crown stated that customers can purchase Crown amplifiers with increased confidence. “It is reassuring to have a highly qualified third party audit your products and processes and certify that they consistently meet the highest quality standards.”
- Certification to ISO 9001:2008 is a model for quality assurance in design, manufacturing and customer care. ISO 9001:2008 registration applies to all products manufactured under the quality system in place at the registered site. Registration requires demonstration of a total quality control system in five distinct areas including Product Realization, Quality Management, Management Responsibility, Resource Management and Measurement and Analysis and Improvement.
- “ISO 9001:2008 registration is an important step forward in Crown’s pursuit of quality in each and every aspect of our operations,” added Kellom. “Crown will continue to examine and re-examine ways to improve our products and processes and in doing so, maintain our competitive advantage based on innovation and class-leading amplifier technology.”