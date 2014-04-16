NEC Promotes $25,000 School Tech Makeover Contest

- NEC Display Solutions of America is presenting a new $25,000 giveaway contest for K-12 schools. Schools are asked to submit videos to NEC Display, explaining their needs for a technology makeover. Videos will be accepted for consideration today through May 6, 2014. The top five videos will then be chosen by a panel of NEC judges and posted online for public voting. The video with the most votes at the end of the to-be-announced voting period will win $25,000 in NEC products.
- "We're looking for the most creative videos that convey the educational needs for new technology," said Ashley Flaska, vice president of marketing at NEC Display. "Schools are accustomed to uniting behind common goals, so we expect some fierce competition over the next three weeks."
- NEC Display also announced a new K-12 scholarship program with unlimited earnings potential. For every $50,000 in NEC products, including lamps and accessories, purchased by a school from a single reseller, NEC will fund a $2,000 scholarship, compliments of the reseller and NEC Display Solutions. The promotion runs through June 30, 2014, at which point scholarship checks will be announced and fulfilled.
- To participate in the scholarship program, schools must be registered in NEC's Star Student Program. Learn more about the scholarship program here; and details about the $25,000 contest are here.