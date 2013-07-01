Martin Audio Tops Off New Church Install By Genesis Technology

Genesis Technology recently completed a new-build AV installation for the Open Door Presbyterian Church in Herndon, VA.
- Founded eight years ago, Genesis Technology is a fast-growing custom AV installer and integrator focused on commercial, houses of worship, corporate, and government applications that specializes in multimedia and videoconferencing.
- Designed by Polysonics, acoustics technology consultants also based in Virginia, Genesis Tech’s installation for Open Door features a comprehensive, leading edge Audio Video and lighting system dedicated to the performance and recording of contemporary music.
- The main house PA starts at the top with four flown custom-white Martin Audio W8C loudspeakers integrated in the ceiling motif. The audio system includes an Allen & Heath iLive digital console, a dbx DriveRack loudspeaker control system, Lab Gruppen amplification, Rane crossovers, and Furman power conditioning.
- “We love them [Martin Audio]," Genesis Technology’s Michael Yoo said. "They sound great in terms of coverage and clarity for the sermons and really shine during live performances with electric instruments. Most important, the Church is very happy with their audio system.”