NEC Display Solutions Releases 32-Inch Display

- NEC Display Solutions of America, a provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, has released the 32-inch V323-2 display that possesses a new mechanical design with a 35 percent decrease in depth, 44 percent decrease in bezel width and 27 percent decrease in weight compared to the previous generation.
- The display includes LED backlighting for improved power consumption as well as a full HD panel, integrated temperature sensors and fans. Its commercial-grade panel enables extended run times for airports, restaurants, retail, corporate and other types of applications.
- The V323-2 display also features a built-in 8W speaker and an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) compliant expansion slot, which enables the seamless integration of an OPS PC or other NEC/third-party accessories where video, audio, power and control are all internal.
- “Organizations with varying application needs are looking for digital screens that drive business objectives,” said Keith Yanke, Senior Director of Product Marketing at NEC Display. “The V323-2 display delivers bright images, a thinner bezel and slimmer cabinet depth than its predecessors, all within an attractive total cost of ownership model.”
- The V323-2 display includes the following features:
- 1920 x 1080 full HD native resolution for pristine clarity
- Brightness up to 450 cd/m2 and 1300:1 contrast ratio for brilliant imagery
- DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D (in/out) and other inputs, providing a wide range of connectivity options
- TileMatixTM, which facilitates video walls up to 10x10
- NaViSet Administrator 2, a free companion software that allows for full external control, asset tracking, task management, etc. with the display
- Available with a digital tuner (V323-2-AVT), embedded Windows PC (V323-2-PC) or Jelly Bean 4.2.2 Digital Signage Player (V323-2-DRD) embedded within the OPS slot
- Landscape and Portrait orientations
The V323-2 display is available at a minimum advertised price of $679. The V323-2-AVT, V323-2-DRD and V323-2-PC options are priced at $839, $899 and $1,549, respectively. All products ship with a three-years limited parts and labor warranty.