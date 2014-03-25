DVIGear Joins HDBaseT Alliance

- DVIGear has joined the HDBaseT Alliance as an Adopter.
- The HDBaseT Alliance is a cross-industry alliance founded by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Valens Semiconductor to promote and standardize HDBaseT technology for whole-home distribution of uncompressed HD multimedia content.
- “We are excited to join the HDBaseT Alliance and take part in the sweeping advances this technology is making in many digital display applications,” said Steven Barlow, president of DVIGear. “Membership in the HDBaseT Alliance will help ensure that our future products are well aligned to meet the growing demand for simple and effective video extension solutions that our customers require.”
- "HDBaseT has become a global standard for digital connectivity for the commercial AV, broadcast and consumer markets, and a primary driver of that growth is the addition of companies like DVIGear to the HDBaseT Alliance,” said Ariel Sobelman, president, HDBaseT Alliance. “DVIGear’s decision to join the Alliance will enable its customers to leverage the HDBaseT technology to reduce the complexities and costs of their projects”.