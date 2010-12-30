The Digital Edition of the is Now Available. The Guide is published by editors of SYSTEMS CONTRACTOR NEWS (sister magazine of Digital Signage magazine, from NewBay Media)

Integration Guide to Flat Panels



The Integration Guide to Flat Panels is a special supplement to Systems Contractor News that provides integrators with advice, product news, and how-to tips about flat panels.

This issue includes:

• When Flat Sales Mean Big Business

• The Year Ahead

• Case Studies: University of Central Florida's College of Medicine; American Eagle

• Outfitters

• Product Highlights

• Viewpoints: What vertical markets remained strong for flat panel video displays during these challenging economic times? and What are some current needs in the retail market?

