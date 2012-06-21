Summer NAMM and PLASA Focus Offer Joint Access

- Visitors to Nashville this July 12-14, will have access to two simultaneous business events.
- Summer NAMM and PLASA Focus: Nashville have arranged for attendees to easily gain access to both events with just one badge, and at no extra cost.
- PLASA Focus: Nashville 2012 is one in a series of regional events that cater to those who supply and use technologies and services to the event, entertainment and installation industries. The Nashville edition was purposefully planned to take place leading up to, and during, Nashville's premier music products show, Summer NAMM. The cooperation between the two shows will bring professional lighting and live sound exhibits to Nashville, alongside NAMM's trade show.
- Summer NAMM brings together over 400 musical instruments and products with buyers from around the world in a vibrant trade show environment. The show is not only an opportunity to see the latest innovations and hottest gear in music, but also live entertainment, instrument demos, workshops for musicians and chances for hands-on music making. Read more reasons to check out Summer NAMM at namm.org/summer/2012/attend.
- The PLASA Focus series of events brings regional entertainment technology communities together to do business and network. The show will host 60 pro-audio, lighting, AV and stage technology exhibitors that specialize in theater, live concerts, touring and live events markets. Exhibitors include Clay Paky, Barbizon Lighting, d&b audiotechnik, Robe, Martin Professional, and CAST Group, to name a few.
- Many of the region's top live event production crews have registered to attend the event, which also includes a free two-day Professional Development Program. Seminar sessions include Broadway's Queen of Recycling and Tony Award winning scenic designer, Donyale Werle, From Concept to First Night presented by top Production Designer Jonathan Smeeton; Lighting Essentials presented by Technologies For Worship Magazine; Demystifying Audio presented by d&b audiotechnik and Trends in Live Sound Reinforcement presented by local engineer Eric Elwell.
- Visitors registered to attend Summer NAMM gain entry to PLASA with their Summer NAMM badge or can register for PLASA Focus free online at plasafocus.com/nashville.