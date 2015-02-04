Martin Professional VC-Grid and VC-Strip LED Video

- Martin Professional’s VC-Grid and VC-Strip LED Video family is now shipping in 15, 30, and 60 mm pixel pitches. Used for architectural installations, stage design, and television set elements, Martin’s VC family ensures design freedom for lighting designers and integrators on any creative LED Video project.
- Martin’s VC-Grid is a compact LED video panel that offers individually controllable pixels in RGB and cool, medium and warm white colors. The VC-Grid can be controlled via DMX or Martin’s P3 protocol that provides image processing that eliminates the need for DMX pixelmapping, loose power supplies, and cabling. A hybrid power/data cabling systems also allows multiple VC-Grids to be daisy-chained for more creative designs.
- “I’m really excited how these products make working with Creative LED video and LED video integration much easier than ever before,” said Wouter Verlinden, Product Manager for LED Video, Martin Professional. “The flexibility and ease of use are enabling people to be more creative in their designs.”
- The VC-Strip is a narrow and flexible LED video strip that can be cut to any required length directly on-site. The strips are fed power and data via Martin Professional’s P3 PowerPort 1500 and can be controlled by Martin’s P3 System Controller family. The VC-Strip is also fitted with color temperature control, color target control and gamma curve control and performs at the same frame rate as the video source. Additionally, the VC-Strip is compatible with Martin’s VC-Grid panel for more innovative and creative LED video designs.
- With the 15, 30, and 60 pixel pitch options designers are afforded versatility that ensures the VC-Grid and VC-Strip LED Video family can satisfy elements of a design.