BTX Certified as LEMO Assembler of SMPTE Assemblies

- BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, has been officially certified by LEMO to build and repair LEMO SMPTE cable assemblies.
- LEMO developed the 3K.93C Series connectors in the early stages of the introduction of HDTV, becoming the standard for high-definition TV. It is one of the only connectors being used worldwide that complies fully with SMPTE standards for both signal and cable. LEMO's 3K.93C connectors are the standard in national and international broadcast facilities.
- "We are pleased to announce that BTX is our most recent certified provider of assembly services for LEMO HDTV and SMPTE solutions," said Dean Pohwala, LEMO USA general manager. "Throughout the rigorous certification process, BTX demonstrated their ability to quickly and accurately build and repair SMPTE assemblies to LEMO’s high quality standards. BTX is a valuable partner for providing quality service which is important to our commitment to excellence."
- “We worked very closely with our customers to make sure that our SMPTE cables were tested in the most challenging environments," said Chris Poulin, BTX vice president of technology. “We are proud to be among a few certified LEMO SMPTE assemblers in the United States.”
- LEMO solutions can be seen at NAB 2014 in the BTX Booth #C7119 or by arranging a meeting with a member of the BTX Sales Team. LEMO will be exhibiting at NAB in booth C9012.