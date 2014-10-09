Listen Tech Revamps the Brand

Listen Technologies has undergone a rebranding project that includes a redesigned logo and a new website. The rebranding positions Listen Technologies for its next phase of growth while paying homage to the company’s rich history as an innovator in assistive listening solutions.
- Far more than just a stylish digital makeover, this new initiative coincides with the company’s long term strategic business plan, involving ongoing growth and strengthened efforts to serve end users, consultants, contractors, venue owners, architects, and others as a leading innovator and expert in the field of assistive listening. Listen Technologies continues to serve as a prominent advocate to the marketplace for those with hearing disability, encouraging education, and providing resources to keep the market up-to-date on best practices and legislative compliance.
- The new logo is simple yet memorable and incorporates a variation on the familiar “sound wave” icon, representing the company’s experience and expertise in developing solutions that overcome the challenges of noise, distance, clashing conversations, and hearing loss to deliver precise and personalized audio in any setting or environment. The re-launched website features new graphics; intuitive drop-down menus highlighting Listen Technologies product solutions for assistive listening, classroom audio, and conference systems; and comprehensive resources (in both general and specific terms) for consultants, contractors, architects, and venue owners on assistive listening.
- “When we decided it was time to retire our sixteen-year-old logo and branding we wanted something that would reflect our commitment and focus on enabling the best possible assistive listening experience. The new website is easier to use while providing even more relevant information. The new logo and look reflects our commitment to simplicity,” said Russell Gentner, president of Listen Technologies. “The new website provides a new and improved way to launch new products, services, and solutions that our customers are demanding. Stay tuned. We are just getting started.”