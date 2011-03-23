Liberty Offers Social Media Deals

Colorado Springs, CO--Liberty AV Solutions is offering exclusive deals, industry news and trends, and promoting career opportunities through the company's Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter pages.
- “We’ve gained immense insight into the true nature of our customers’ needs and businesses since optimizing our social media efforts,” said Liberty director of marketing, Becky McWilliams. “In turn, the medium has given us an additional channel for providing customer support, as well as a broader platform for centralizing information that is beneficial to both our loyal followers and the industry as a whole.”
- Visitors to Liberty’s social media pages can expect online promotions and gear giveaways to pop up at any time, so McWilliams suggests that those who haven’t done so yet get connected.
- “Giveaways are great for increasing activity on anyone’s social pages,” McWilliams said. “But the real value runs a lot deeper in terms of the ongoing relationships we are forging and building online. We’re just beginning to understand where this is all taking us — I sincerely hope that a lot more people will connect and join us on what promises to be a very memorable ride.”