VSI Launches PackeTV Mobile Streaming Platform

- Visionary Solutions, Inc. (VSI) has introduced PackeTV Mobile, a communication system that simplifies the delivery of live and file-based content, enabling content administrators to deploy IP video to any connected device, including mobile phones, tablets, and set-top boxes.
- Built on an entirely server-based design, PackeTV Mobile can be cost-effectively deployed on any public or private network where HTTP access is allowed and scaled to provide streaming video content to an unlimited number of users.
- "Until now, HLS streaming was only available through a content delivery network, reducing the level of control a content administrator had over its video programing and distribution," said Mike Piper, vice president of sales and marketing, Visionary Solutions. "Leveraging PackeTV Mobile, content administrators can more efficiently oversee HLS streaming to ensure an excellent video quality and efficient bandwidth allocation."
- Through a Web-based GUI, content administrators can easily deliver streaming media content to hundreds of clients from a single, powerful server. Alternatively, PackeTV Mobile can be deployed as a scalable onsite or cloud-hosted solution capable of reaching an unlimited number of clients via corporate or public network. By providing content in a variety of bit rates and screen sizes, PackeTV Mobile offers the best quality of experience for end users while distributing content efficiently over any wired, wireless, 3G, or 4G network.
- PackeTV Mobile features an easily managed set-up and operation wizard that ensures effective administration of the content delivery process. Content is acquired from a variety of sources — including DVD or Blu-ray players, cameras, and prerecorded file-based programs — and encrypted to prevent unauthorized viewing if required.
- PackeTV Mobile supports standard and high-definition video and audio standards, including H.264 and MPEG-2 video, as well as AAC and MPEG audio, providing users with a high degree of flexibility. The powerful platform offers reliable transport stream storage, as well as HLS file storage and playback, optimizing a content manager's streaming media workflow.