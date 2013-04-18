Symetrix Employees Provide Meals for the Hungry

Symetrix, a manufacturer of high-end professional audio solutions, has an ongoing program in place to provide up to two hundred meals each month for local families in need.
- The Symetrix team orders supplies, assembles sack lunches, and delivers them to local food banks and shelters.
- “Sometimes a good meal can make all the difference and we feel it is important to share our good fortune with others,” said Symetrix CEO, Paul Roberts.
- There is a team-building aspect to the mission, as well. Symetrix employees gather together from all departments of the company and participate in packing the lunches and having fun interacting. “It’s fun to help others and to get to know the people we work with a little better,” said Mark Ryals, Symetrix marketing coordinator.
- This project started more than ten years ago when a Symetrix employee had an extra holiday ham and decided to turn it into sandwiches for the homeless. After making sack lunches as a family project for several years, the Chairman of Symetrix, Dane Butcher, suggested bringing the project into the company.