Lectrosonics Makes Sales Hire

As the company continues to expand its talented team of industry professionals to meet growing market needs, Lectrosonics hired Max Francis as a Sales Associate.

In his new role, Francis will be based out of the NM Headquarters to offer in-house sales support for both dealers and end-users. He will also travel with area sales managers to visit and support Lectrosonics customers. “We are delighted to add Max to our staff and look forward to the expertise and energy he will bring to Lectrosonics," said Gordon Moore, CTS, Vice President of Sales at Lectrosonics.

Francis joins Lectrosonics after a ten-year career in the professional audio and film industries, working as a musician, engineer and technical equipment consultant as well as in acquisitions. In the film industry, Francis served as an ADR engineer for international releases such as Terminator 4 and Crash (season one). As a music engineer he has worked with a number of musicians including James Newton, as well as on projects for several artists with the Brooklyn Academy record label.

"I am very excited to join the Lectrosonics Family,” said Francis. “I look forward to working with this company who has such an excellent reputation in the audio world!"