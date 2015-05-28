Learn to Manage Multiple AV Facilities at InfoComm 2015

- Attention AV/IT facility support staff, AV technicians, operators and IT technologists—get the know-how to implement and utilize an enterprise level centralized managed control system for operating, monitoring, and controlling your AV systems. In this session, titled 'Managing Multiple AV Facilities through a Central Control Room / Monitoring System,' attendees will discuss how this technology is deployed, implemented, and utilized in real life situations. It will cover all the must-know tips, like AV/IT convergence, network impact, monitor and control capabilities, and more. Plus, you can watch live demonstrations.
- In this session, you’ll learn:
- How a central managed control system can benefit the AV systems administrator
- The specific functionality that can be deployed for monitoring, testing, and operating AV systems from a managed control system
- How this technology is deployed, implemented, and utilized in real life situations
- Why the integration of a centralized control system across the enterprise network is the most complex aspect
- 'Managing Multiple AV Facilities through a Central Control Room / Monitoring System' will be held on Wednesday, June 17, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Ability Level for the class is Intermediate: 2+ years of industry experience.