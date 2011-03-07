Oxygen DCT Launches GlueBox Mio

Aldermaston, UK--Oxygen DCT has launched GlueBox Mio, a new range of stand-alone compact interfaces, converters and distribution products.
- GlueBox Mio consists of 14 boxes for analogue video and audio through to 1080p HD-SDI, DVI and HDMI. The boxes are self-contained, stand-alone units that can be powered from either a 6v DC or 12v DC camera battery, or used with the AC to DC power unit supplied with each box.
- The HD-SDI to HDMI and HDMI to HD-SDI converters work with 3G (1080P), HD-SDI and SD-0SDI signals and have integrated features such as audio inputs or outputs as well as in vision meters.
- “GlueBox Mio products are simple to operate and very affordable," said Oxygen managing director, Steve Hathaway. "They are ideal as ‘throw down’ boxes for events and field production, test benches and general purpose signal conversion.”
- Constructed of a high quality, one piece aluminium box, every product in the range is just a little larger than the size of a cigarette packet.
- “You could call the Mio product ‘glue magic’ but we prefer to think of them a ‘glue-tastic’,” Hathaway said. “We anticipate plenty of demand for these products because they deliver broadcast quality performance but at a much lower price point. They are suited to a wide range of applications but we expect particularly strong demand from the outside broadcast and corporate AV markets that are dealing with temporary installations and need ‘glue’ products that don’t have to be rack mounted.”