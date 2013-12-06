Mendtronix Earns ISO 9001 Certification for Repair and Logistics Services

- Mendtronix, Inc., an international repair, refurbishment, and logistics company, has earned its ISO 9001 certification for the quality management systems in place across its Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and San Diego facilities.
- ISO 9001 is a process-based certification and is an internationally recognized symbol for quality, commitment, and continual improvement. Companies that achieve this award have proven quality systems that link business objectives with operational efficiency. Additionally, ISO-certified organizations have demonstrated a clear quality policy, effective process documentation, exceptional commitment to customers, and actionable measurement, control, and analysis.
- "Receiving the highly anticipated ISO 9001 certification demonstrates the effectiveness of Mendtronix’s planning, documentation, and implementation of a quality management system. This certification is a testament to the quality standards our customers need and deserve,” said Steve Storr, president and CEO of Mendtronix. "I'm proud of our team and our management system."
- By actively pursuing opportunities for growth and excellence within the commercial electronics and logistics industries, Mendtronix honors its commitment to provide evidence to customers, suppliers, employees, and their community of their dedication to delivering quality services and high customer satisfaction.