Atlona Releases Multi-Input Presentation Switcher

Sunnyvale, CA--Atlona Technologies today introduced its AT-DRC444 multi-input presentation switcher, which features three separate audio and video switching platforms, combined with a microphone input, RS232 input for control via third-party control systems, and RS232/RS485 outputs for full control over projectors or displays.

The AT-DRC444 multi-input presentation switcher.

The AT-DRC444 includes four inputs with one output composite video switch; four inputs with one output VGA switch; and 2 DVI and 2 HDMI inputs with one DVI output switch. Each video input is accompanied with its own audio input, for a total of 12 audio inputs. All three video platforms are completely separate, allowing them to all be switched simultaneously.

The switcher features a microphone input and allows users to mix the microphone signal with the main audio in "talk-over" mode. For example, if a DVD is playing, the microphone can be used over the DVD player's audio channel. The AT-DRC444 is designed to be controlled via RS232, RS485, or IR. In addition, the unit is equipped with RS232/RS485 programmable output, allowing users to send commands to projectors and displays.

Accessories for the AT-DRC444.

"We are excited to introduce the new AT-DRC444, which is the ultimate switching solution for classrooms, conference rooms and boardrooms, and many other presentation environments," said Ilya Khayn, president of Atlona Technologies. "By combining three switching platforms into one unit, the AT-DRC444 offers a cost-effective solution for any AV system while providing the control options needed for a simple user experience."

The AT-DRC444's DVI/HDMI inputs support resolutions up to 1920x1200 and are fully EDID and HDCP compliant. The VGA inputs support high bandwidth to 750 MHz for resolutions up to 3200x2400, while the VGA platform fully supports DDC. Composite video inputs are compatible with NTSC 3.58, NTSC 4.42, PAL, and SECAM formats.