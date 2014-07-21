Kramer Electronics Becomes Audinate’s 150th Dante Adopter

Kramer Electronics has become the 150th Dante manufacturer to license Audinate’s Dante networking solution.
- Kramer Electronics is recognized for developing creative, reliable and value-oriented audio, video and computer signal processing solutions and distributing them worldwide with an uncompromising level of service and support. Over its thirty-year history, Kramer has been at the forefront of inventions and developments in the signal processing industry, including the world’s first combined video/audio processor.
- “We see 2014 as an important year for Kramer’s expansion of delivering reliable and value-oriented audio solutions,” stated Ezra Ozer, Kramer’s VP of marketing. “We evaluated other audio over IP networking technologies and it was obvious with Audinate, we did not need to place a bet, as it is the most requested audio networking technology in the market.”
- Dante is the preeminent media networking technology developed by Audinate, and has grown its OEMs by 50% in the past nine months. Dante offers virtually perfect synchronization, ultra-low deterministic latency, and plug and play configuration management. Dante is a complete, commercially supported solution, which is recognized to be easy to integrate, easy to install, and easy to use.
- “This is another significant milestone for Audinate as a company. Audinate’s focus on innovation, high interoperability, easy integration, and unsurpassed performance, have all directly influenced our rapid business growth and we look forward to continuing this trend,” commented Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “We share Kramer’s deep philosophical roots in providing unparalleled customer support and outstanding solutions. We expect the market to rapidly embrace Kramer’s Dante networked enabled products.”