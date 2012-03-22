BTX Earns InfoComm CAVSP Designation

BTX Technologies announced that the company has qualified as an InfoComm International Sapphire Certified Audiovisual Solutions Provider (CAVSP) for the sixth year in a row.

This designation recognizes that a percentage of the company's sales, customer service, and technical staff have achieved and maintained individual InfoComm Certification. The achievement of InfoComm Certification by individual members of BTX's sales and support staff demonstrates their initiative and commitment to providing unmatched support, which contributes to the company's "Beyond Distribution" services.

InfoComm awards individual Certification to audiovisual professionals who have demonstrated knowledge and comprehension of the science and technology used in communications including audio, video, display, and systems. Technicians, engineers, designers, salespeople, customer service personnel, managers, and executives are eligible to take the individual certification test.

"A CAVSP designation gives AV companies a competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., InfoComm International's executive director and chief executive officer. "Customers of audiovisual communications and presentation systems can be confident of professionalism and an aspiration to excellence when working with these companies that have invested in education and training to stay current on the latest AV technologies and techniques."

"For our customers, one of the biggest advantages in selecting BTX is the level of service and technical support provided by our knowledgeable staff; we've maintained this high standard by supporting the continued education of all our employees," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX. "The Sapphire CAVSP designation is truly representative of our commitment to our customers, and we are proud to earn this recognition for the sixth year in a row."

The company-level CAVSP recognition program is the only such program available for the commercial audiovisual industry. In addition to confirming that a percentage of the company's employees are InfoComm certified and have completed important coursework, the Sapphire CAVSP designation means that BTX has agreed to comply with "10 Standards of Excellence" developed in collaboration with industry experts to emphasize the best practices of audiovisual businesses.

The "10 Standards of Excellence" are a guidepost for audiovisual companies and professionals who place the customer first and offer quality audiovisual solutions. They include the commitment to provide complete customer satisfaction with audiovisual solutions that provide value to the client. The Standards convey the importance that audiovisual solutions providers place on their own skills development through continuing education. They also cover the critical role that audiovisual professionals play as partners with IT specialists, architects, building managers, and others.