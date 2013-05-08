TRI-ED Expands with Five New North American Locations

- TRI-ED Distribution continues to expand its North American footprint with the addition of five new branches in Denver, Centennial, Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, CO and Little Rock, AR.
- These locations will also specialize as TRI-ED Data Solutions Centers and stock a complete breadth of connectivity and low voltage products.
- TRI-ED, through its select Data Solutions Centers, will offer dealers and integrators comprehensive product lines from over 500 of the industry’s leading manufacturers of CCTV, IP Video, Intrusion, Fire, Sound, and Communications. These locations will also serve as the premier distribution channel for the comCables line of connectivity solutions.
- “We are very pleased to provide our customers with a broad offering of connectivity and security solutions, and look forward to introducing TRI-ED Data Solutions Centers across North America," said Pat Comunale, TRI-ED president and chief executive officer. “We will continue to implement our buy-and-build strategy to offer our customers a world-class distribution platform.”
- The five new branches, formerly comCables sales centers, are located at:
- Denver: 2607 West 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204, Phone: 303.296.1000
- Centennial: 8200 South Akron, Centennial, CO 80112, Phone: 303.268.8333
- Grand Junction: 213 South 15th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501, Phone 970.263.7770
- Colorado Springs: 3360 North El Paso, Unit L, Colorado Springs, CO 80907, Phone: 719.447.1024
- Little Rock: 401 Collins St., Little Rock, AR 72202, Phone: 501.224.5544