ComQi Hires New CFO/COO

- Ifti Ifhar will be joining ComQi as Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer, based in New York.
- Ifti is a finance, operations and administration executive with experience in building robust infrastructures and teams for growing global companies. He has held CFO & COO positions in AGT International Group and 4D Security - one of the fastest-growing global providers of security and risk mitigation solutions; in Raytel Inc. – a provider of remote cardiac solutions - where he led its 2007 acquisition by Philips; and led the acquisition by Mercury Interactive (now part of Hewlett-Packard) of Appilog Inc., a software provider of application mapping technologies. Prior to that, Ifti worked in San Antonio, TX as the CFO and COO of the Americas for Nur Macro Printers, a publicly traded global manufacturer of super wide format printing systems (also part of Hewlett-Packard). From 1993 to 2001, Ifti served as the group controller, and later as corporate CFO, at the RAD-Bynet group, a leading high-tech group in Israel.
- At the beginning of his career, he spent 3 years as a project manager in Latin America, prior to which he was in the public accounting sector in Israel as an auditor. A CPA, with an MBA and a BA in accounting and economics from Tel Aviv University, he founded and chaired the High-Tech Forum of the Israeli Institute of CPAs.
- Ajay Chowdhury, ComQi’s CEO, said, “I look forward to working closely with Ifti as we continue to build ComQi’s global multi-channel business. His international experience and strong background in finance, operations and M&A are suited to our company’s direction.”
- Ifti Ifhar said, “I’m excited to be joining the ComQi team at this exciting juncture. I’m looking forward to building a great company that will make a significant impact on the market by taking the in-store shopping experience to new levels.”
Topics