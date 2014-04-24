Intellimix to Distribute Heil Sound in Canada

- Professional microphone manufacturer Heil Sound has named Intellimix Corporation as its exclusive distributor for Canada. The Montreal-based company handles a variety of respected pro audio and MI lines for the live, broadcast, studio, and installed sound markets.
- The agreement, which will use Intellimix's extensive network of dealers across Canada, comes at a time of rapid growth for Heil Sound. An increased awareness by high-profile touring artists throughout Canada has raised the demand for Heil Sound products. This awareness has, naturally, trickled down to many dealers and other distribution sources.
- Steve Kosters, president of Intellimix, commented, "Heil Sound is a well-respected and highly regarded brand in the industry and Intellimix is proud to renew our partnership with the Heil Sound Family. Intellimix is honored to be working with a company with such a rich history in the music world and we are looking forward to achieve great success with Heil Sound in Canada."