Institution: University of West Georgia

Post date: 12/04/2017

Location: Carrollton, GA

Job Summary:

The Instructional Designer works directly with the FDC Director, the Faculty Development Center Team, University Faculty and other members of the university community to design, develop, implement, and evaluate online and hybrid courses. The instructional designer conducts research on emerging instructional design technologies and methodologies, especially those relating to online education, and make recommendations for new solutions as appropriate to the Director. Consults with and assists faculty to develop teaching strategies, activities, and materials in order to optimize online learning and assessment. Provides training, instructional design, LMS and other support for faculty and staff as assigned by the Director and is comfortable collecting and analyzing data. Other tasks may be assigned based on need. Major duties and responsibilities are: Designing and developing quality online courses and learning objects for delivery, this includes conducting workshops face-to-face and online, and consultation and support; helping maintain Distance Ed web presence, providing online training modules and customized documentation, in support of faculty/students using our online course-management system and other related DE technologies; helps evaluate online instructional materials and programs in consult with administration and faculty and utilizes instructional design and performance improvement processes. Identifies training and instructional design needs, and helps to ensure institutional effectiveness promoting quality assurance in online courses, SACS and BOR accreditation guidelines, quality pedagogical and instructional methods, copyright, and ADA requirements; serves as and institutional administrator of the online course management system known as GeorgiaVIEW; serves on various committees and organizations; other duties as assigned.



Read Full Job Listing