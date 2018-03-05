Innovations/System Senior Engineer

Institution: Northwestern University

Post date: 03/05/2018

Location: San Francisco, CA

Job Summary:



The Innovation/AV Systems Engineer will be responsible for direct support of digital communication AV services and support activities at the Northwestern San Francisco campus, and operates out of the San Francisco location. This support portfolio falls primarily in three areas: (1) AV & technical support of the pedagogical and event needs of the campus 2) support of the cloud-based applications delivering multimedia content that introduces visitors to the stories about Northwestern University, and (3) physical support of the installed hardware at the San Francisco Campus. Responsibilities include providing first and second tier support for all users of digital technologies in San Francisco; engaging with innovation in pedagogical and event presentation, as well as display systems; supporting all custom software, all AV services, and AV technical support for the San Francisco Campus. In partnership with administrative staff, this position is also responsible for overall event coordination, client consulting and arranging for the appropriate interaction with third party and vendor support resources as needed and requested, including basic training for staff, faculty, students and other end users, and developing and maintaining both point-of-service and on-line documentation.

