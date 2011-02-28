Vaddio Releases Video Whiteboard Kit

Minneapolis, MN--Vaddio has released its Squiggle video whiteboard kit, designed for videoconferencing, educational and corporate training facilities.
- The Squiggle video whiteboard kit.
- Capable of being installed alongside most existing whiteboards, the Squiggle converts whiteboard notes into an HD or SD video signal. Because no dedicated PC is required, the video signal can then be connected to any videoconferencing, TelePresence, distance education or video media distribution system.
- In addition to HD/SD outputs, data can be captured and stored as a JPEG image onto any USB flash drive.
- "There are so many educational institutions who want video output capabilities on their existing whiteboards. We had to come up with a solution," said Vaddio president, Rob Sheeley. "The Squiggle is a simple way to convert all of those whiteboards into a video output source."
- The portable EZTub, with Digital Control Panel, attaches to the wall on the left side of the whiteboard. Based on the same concept as the Vaddio video whiteboard system, the Squiggle uses the same technology to run power and USB data over a single Cat. 5 cable up to 100 feet (30.5m) from the whiteboard to the video whiteboard Quick-Connect interface.