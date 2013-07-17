Savant Adds Listen Technologies to Partners Program

- Savant Systems, LLC has announced the addition of Listen Technologies to their Partners In Excellence cooperative program.
- For more than a decade, Listen Technologies' solutions have brought clarity to critical sounds by overcoming the challenges of noise, distance and hearing loss to deliver precise and personalized audio in any environment. Listen's wireless digital conferencing products provide an enhanced audio experience for anyone attending a board meeting, conference session, or larger classroom environment.
- Savant recently completed development of their profile for Listen's wireless digital conferencing products, thereby making them much easier to integrate and control within the Savant platform. This new profile will dramatically cut back on software development time for integrators. Savant's control systems now provide an intuitive interface for any end-user to operate the Listen wireless conferencing systems.
- "We are excited to achieve compatibility with premium control solutions such as Savant to bring Listen Technologies customers a broad array of interface options," stated Tim Schaeffer, Listen Technologies vice president of strategic development.
- Participation in Savant’s Partners In Excellence cooperative program will facilitate the seamless integration of Listen Technologies' products within the Savant system environment.
- “Listen Technologies offers unique and respected auditory assistance solutions and Savant is pleased to be able to deliver control compatibility with these innovative and vital products," said Savant’s director of business development, Bob Ross. "We welcome Listen Technologies to our Partners In Excellence program."