VUE Extends Sales Network in Sweden and Latin America

- VUE Audiotechnik has expanded its global sales network with the appointment of two leading firms that will extend the company's sales and customer support efforts into Sweden and Latin America.
- With this announcement, Studio Sound International (SSI) becomes VUE Audiotechnik's official sales representative for Latin America, and will be responsible for assembling and managing a distribution network for the company's sound reinforcement technologies throughout the region.
- In addition, VUE has appointed AVP Sales as the company's distributor in Sweden. AVP Sales is the fifth European distributor to sign on with VUE in the last 12 months.
- "These high caliber teams bring tremendous experience at a time when we're sharpening our focus on key international markets," explained VUE's executive vice president Jim Sides. "Both territories offer enormous potential as customers continue to look beyond the status quo for more advanced and competitive sound reinforcement options. AVP Sales and SSI share our commitment to meeting this demand with a laser-like focus on customer satisfaction and long-term relationships."
- This announcement comes just six weeks after the appointment of Fuzion Ltd. as VUE Audiotechnik's exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland, and is further evidence that growing interest in the VUE brand and its unique technology portfolio continues to fuel demand around the globe.
- "I'm extremely impressed with the level of excitement surrounding VUE," said Chris Adams, principal at SSI. "It's apparent that the company's veteran founders really understand the evolving needs of today's sound reinforcement customers, and are responding with unique, cutting-edge designs and new technologies. We're extremely pleased to be associated with such a creative group."
- Mikael Collin, principal at AVP Sales added, "VUE is an extremely dynamic company that's already made a significant impact since its founding in 2012. Compelling technologies like beryllium compression drivers and their ACM subwoofers are generating significant interest and helped to solidify VUE as a force for innovation. I'm very excited to bring such a strong product range to the Swedish market."