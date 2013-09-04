Monster Middle East Increases Stock of Imerge Media Servers

- Monster Middle East (MME) has re-affirmed its commitment to the Imerge brand by significantly increasing its stock of the company’s premium quality media servers.
- As the exclusive Imerge distributor in the Middle East, MME sees huge potential for the brand, particularly among third party installers, integrators and consultants whose customers demand top of the range products in their homes and businesses.
- With the Middle East’s annual sales of luxury goods now exceeding AED 30 billion (USD 8.2 billion) – and with the luxury goods market in the region recording a growth rate of 10 to 15 per cent from 2011 to 2012 (Fondazione Altagamma ‘Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study’), Imerge is ideally placed to appeal to Middle East consumers who expect a premium product, the company says.
- Jehangir Khan, regional director MME, said: “Imerge is a high end product built to professional standards and is therefore well suited to meet the tastes and expectations of Middle East customers. The brand already has an impressive track record in the region, with many systems installed in prestigious residential and commercial properties. The fact that these products offer a centralized database and support all major control systems makes them ideal for installations where there is a requirement for multi-room media access.”
- All Imerge systems are powered by XIVA, its own leading edge technology, and can be controlled by most of the leading automation systems (such as AMX, Crestron and Savant) from Imerge’s dedicated Apple (iPhone, Pad or Pod) control application, or by browsing from another tablet or personal computer.
- Imerge systems have the ability to play different media in multiple locations simultaneously without connection slowing down or stopping at the critical moment.
- In recent months Monster Middle East has supplied Imerge products to a number of system integrators and custom installers in the region, for various prestigious hotel projects and large commercial installations.
- For more information about Imerge in the Middle East, please contact Monster Middle East, NC7, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Tel: +971-4-883 04 05. Fax: +971-4-883 04 06. Email: support@monsterme.com