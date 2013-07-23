RGB Spectrum Joins AVAD and JVC for 4K Multiviewer Distribution

RGB Spectrum has formed a relationship with AVAD and JVC Professional Products Company for the distribution of RGB Spectrum’s SuperView 4K Multiviewer in conjunction with JVC’s new 84-inch 4K LCD monitors.
RGB's 4K Multiviewer Distribution
- The SuperView 4K processor is a real-time multiviewer designed specifically for 'Ultra HD' monitors with a native resolution of 3840x2160, four times that of HD video. Based on RGB Spectrum’s real-time architecture, users can display and manipulate native 4K images, a combination of 4K and high-definition (1920x1080) windows, or up to eight HD graphic or video windows (scaled or unscaled) on a single Ultra HD device. When combined with a JVC Reference Series 84-inch 4K monitor, the result is a remarkable eight-megapixel multiviewer, with unprecedented multi-window clarity and resolution.
- Two JVC models are compatible with the SuperView 4K processor. An exclusive product for AVAD, the RS-840UD Reference Series model is designed specifically for the custom installation channel, and offers a gamma profile specifically tailored for high profile custom installations.
- The PS-840UD ProVérité model is designed for industrial, commercial, and digital signage applications. The combined SuperView 4K/PS-840UD system was recently shown at InfoComm 2013, in the RGB Spectrum and the RS-840UD in the AVAD booth — and generated customer, dealer, and system integrator interest.
- AVAD is a provider of residential and commercial audiovisual solutions. With 23 showrooms throughout North America, the company is positioned to market, demonstrate, and distribute the SuperView 4K/ProVérité multiviewer system. SuperView 4K/JVC Reference Series systems will be installed in key AVAD showrooms, enabling customers to experience at firsthand an advanced 4K multiviewer system.
- “The emerging 4K market is on every system integrator’s mind, and working with JVC and AVAD enables us to address this emerging requirement with a complete system solution for 4K,” said Jed Deame, vice president, Marketing, RGB Spectrum. “Together we can demonstrate a variety of applications that benefit from 4K technology. From the board room to teleconferencing to high-end custom installations, the SuperView 4K multiviewer plus the 84-inch 4K monitors by JVC offers customers an extraordinary new level of performance.”
- With the mission of meeting today’s demand for the highest resolution possible, the SuperView 4K multi-viewer delivers reliability, robustness, and creativity — and puts eight million pixels of high-quality performance at your fingertips.