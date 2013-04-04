Tri-Ed Technology Roadshow Continues Across the Country

- Tri-Ed is continuing its comprehensive Technology Roadshow training program throughout 2013. Dealers and integrators can mark their calendars for these free one-day training and Expo events.
- Upcoming dates are scheduled for:
- May 15: Orlando
- June 6: Houston
- September 12: Dallas
- October 16: New York
- November 13: Southern California
- The Roadshow kicks off at 8 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by a variety of training classes and a tabletop Expo. The schedule permits participants the flexibility of attending trainings or networking with manufacturers.
- For specific Roadshow details, and to pre-register, please visit www.tri-ed.com.
- Tri-Ed is hosting these one day Technology Roadshows throughout 2013 to familiarize customers with the latest technologies in the marketplace. “These one day events are instrumental in educating our dealers on the rapidly changing technologies taking place in our industry, particularly within the IP video arena," said Pat Comunale, Tri-Ed president and CEO.
- Tri-Ed provides state-of-the-art solutions from the industry’s leading manufacturers of CCTV, IP Video, access control, fire, intrusion, sound, communications, structured cable, and home automation products. With 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Tri-Ed offers personal customer service, technical systems support, flexible credit terms, next day shipping, ongoing training programs and the industry's richest rewards program.