WyreStorm Adds Five New Pro AV Manufacturer Representatives

- WyreStorm, a global manufacturer that specializes in innovative HD audio and video distribution products, has significantly expanded its Pro AV manufacturer representatives with the announcement of five new Pro AV reps including Darby and Associates (DarbyReps), D.Y. Nye Co., the CESR Group, Pacific Rim Northwest Marketing, and St. Peters Agency.
- WyreStorm first officially launched its Pro AV Solutions business at InfoComm 2013 and has since grown its portfolio of matrix switching and AV distribution products. With the increase of manufacturer reps in the commercial business segment, WyreStorm is dedicating support to commercial system integrators and ensuring commercial partner success and satisfaction.
- "We are committed to providing the Pro AV industry with new distribution solutions and HDBaseT products to meet the high demands of the commercial market. We are also committed to understanding the complexities of the commercial applications and product requirements needed to satisfy the decision makers, system designers, IT and integration professionals, alike. The relationships we have, and continue to expand upon, with these manufacturer reps will help grow our presence among dedicated commercial integrators," said Mark Dziekan, WyreStorm's Pro AV Solutions national sales manager.
- Pacific Rim Northwest Marketing, based in Woodinville, WA, will cover WyreStorm's Pro AV products in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, & Hawaii. Founded in 1992, Pacific Rim Northwest Marketing has been representing WyreStorm AV products since its U.S. launch, and looks forward to growing the WyreStorm presence in the PRO AV industry.
- Darby and Associates (DarbyReps) is a professional manufacturers' sales rep firm that will support WyreStorm in the Rocky Mountain region. DarbyReps has more than 15 years of experience representing and providing knowledgeable product support to the AV industry.
- D.Y. NYE will cover the mid-Atlantic and is a multi-faceted company with expertise in both data centers and Pro AV solutions. Entering its twentieth year of business, D.Y. NYE's dual market expertise enables them to lend a unique perspective to both IT and AV projects.
- The CESR Group will cover Southern California, as it brings more than twenty years of experience as a leading marketing company and sales representative. The Group facilitates business between integrators and manufacturers in the Southern California market.
- In addition, St. Peters Agency will represent WyreStorm in Indiana and Kentucky.
- "We recognize that each of our new reps has their own unique and specialized markets, but all of them will play a significant role in expanding WyreStorm's Pro AV Solutions business. WyreStorm looks forward to growing the brand's presence in the U.S. through our Pro AV reps," said Dziekan.